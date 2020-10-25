SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said it has activated strike teams as they are forecasting Sunday night’s fire weather conditions as the most dangerous they’ve seen since 2017.

Cal OES put together strike teams of fire engines, hand crews, water trucks and helicopters ready to respond quickly if a wildfire breaks out.

“It’s really one of those things we want to lean forward on. We are pre-positioning firetrucks and assets in the field so that if there [are] any starts, we can get on it quickly and put those fires out,” said Brian Ferguson, with Cal OES. “Because with the winds the way they are, if fires get started, they’re going to burn quickly and rapidly. It’s going to be a dangerous situation.”

Cal OES said it will monitor the conditions as they develop and deploy more crews as needed. A Red Flag Warning has been put into effect for most of Northern California through Tuesday.

The extreme weather conditions also prompted Pacific Gas and Electric to implement another round of power shutoffs in hopes of preventing any major wildfires.