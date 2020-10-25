STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was robbed during a cell phone sale gone bad on Saturday, the Stockton Police Department said.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, arranged on social media to meet with the suspects at a predetermined location along Lower Sacramento Road.

Stockton police said the victim agreed to purchase two cell phones, and when he provided the two suspects with money, the pair walked away without completing the exchange.

The victim held onto the door of the suspects’ vehicle as one of the men got out of the car and approached the victim in a threatening posture, police said. Once the victim let go of the car, the suspects left the scene. This all happened at around 6:20 p.m.

The suspects were only described as a Black man and a white man, both 20 years old.