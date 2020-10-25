Comments
TAHOE (CBS13) – All sources of outdoor open flames in the Tahoe Basin have been banned until Monday evening as critical fire weather conditions are forecasted in the area, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District announced on Sunday.
The ban will remain in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. Outdoor open flames, including from gas and fire pits, grills and smokers, are all prohibited during this timeframe.
Although the forecasted temperatures are much colder, low humidity and gusty winds create a high risk for wildfires and prompted a Red Flag Warning, officials said.
The restrictions only apply to outdoor flames – the use of indoor fireplaces is allowed.