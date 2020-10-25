Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman thanked firefighters for saving her pets after an apartment fire broke out in Sacramento on Sunday.
The fire happened on La Riviera Drive near Watt Avenue in the afternoon.
A resident of the apartment complex told CBS13 that the fire was contained to one unit. A bunny and a cat were in the apartment – both were saved.
“I’m really thankful because now the owners don’t have to mourn over a lost animal,” said Jess Hernandez.
The fire has been put out and no injuries were reported.
There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.