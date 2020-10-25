  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Public Safety Power Shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pacific Gas and Electric on Sunday began another Public Safety Power Shutoff and said approximately 361,000 customers across 36 counties are expected to be impacted amid a significant wind event and high wildfire risk.

According to PG&E’s website, severe weather is expected across most of Northern California, which is set to be under a Red Flag Warning from Sunday morning through Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting wind gusts up to 65 mph in the Sierra and 50 mph in the Valley along with low humidity.

Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba, counties are among the impacted.

The PSPS event begin early Sunday morning with the majority of customer shutoffs expected to occur between 3-6 p.m.

PG&E said power will be restored in stages beginning Monday night through Tuesday night.

Customers can check if their address will be impacted on the PG&E website.

In an effort to prevent wildfires, PG&E started shutting off power to customers in areas with high fire danger during periods of severe weather last year.

  1. joey says:
    October 24, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    PGE never cared about public safety before, now all of a sudden they care…seems more like PGE conditioning the population for blackouts, that way they wont recall Newsom like they did Gray Davis for the exact same thing. PGE is done, they cant provide proper services in the 21st century now, how about 2035 when all the cars are supposed to be electric? Its a joke.

