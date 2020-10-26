  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a grass fire in Placer County that has grown to over 20 acres.

The fire is burning in an area near North Dowd and Waltz roads in Placer County. CAL FIRE and Placer County fire department firefighters are fighting the fire.

This is a developing story.

