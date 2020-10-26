49ers Dominate Patriots In 33-6 WinJeff Wilson Jr.'s career-high three touchdowns and four interceptions by the defense led the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant 33-6 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Brady's 4 TD Passes Lead Bucs Past Raiders 45-20Tom Brady's four touchdown passes led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Kings Bring 'Rally The Vote' To Golden 1 Center As Arena Transformed Into Voting CenterGolden 1 Center is primarily known as the home of the Sacramento Kings, but with basketball season over and election season hitting its final stretch, the arena has been transformed into a voting center.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey EisenbergChargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.