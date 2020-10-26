MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police released body cam video Monday from a police shooting in a Walgreens pharmacy.

Officers opened fire at the suspect at the end of a frantic chase last Wednesday. Police say the chase started when officers tried to pull over an SUV, but the driver kept on going. Eventually, the driver pulled into the Walgreens parking lot off of McHenry Avenue. A passenger that was in the SUV then got out and went into the store.

An attempt to detain a passenger who ran into a Walgreens after a traffic stop led to another chaotic chase. Body camera footage shows the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Daniel Ahlschlager, running from a Modesto Police officer. At one point, Ahlschlager slipped and the officer got a look at a weapon in his hand.

Ahlschlager wove in and out of aisles, dodging displays and yelling to officers “Hey, I’m gonna shoot.”

The officer ordered him to drop his gun and called for backup. Ahlschlager rounded to corner to the greeting card aisle, and an officer moved in as the suspect shielded himself behind a pile of boxes.

The officer then fired his weapon, striking Ahlschlager in the right ear. He was then taken into custody on multiple charges, including ex-felon with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, first-degree burglary, and assault on a peace officer.

Investigators say Ahlschlager is from New York and has a lengthy criminal history. The shooting is being investigated by Modesto Police and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the person who was driving Ahlschlager has not been charged with any crimes.

More from CBS Sacramento: