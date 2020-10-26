CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A barricaded subject was shot and killed by Citrus Heights police after reportedly firing a gun at officers Monday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Garry Oak Drive and Twin Oaks Ave. Police say they were called to the area for a neighbor dispute.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect, a 64-year-old man, pointed a gun at officers. Police then fired at the suspect but did not hit him. Officials say the suspect then ran into his home and barricaded himself for several hours.

Officers later confronted the suspect in his backyard where they say he pointed a gun at officers again, and fired at police, prompting officers to shoot at him. The suspect was struck and died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shootings.

Police say the suspect was alone in his residence when he was barricaded inside.

Some of the nearby roadways were closed during the incident. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place as police conduct their investigation.

No other information was released. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Update: Police say a man pointed a gun at officers leading to shots fired. Here's information from Citrus Heights Lieutenant Chad Morris @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/gPA3ZLIIZT — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) October 27, 2020

This is a developing story.