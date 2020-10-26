CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Garry Oak Drive and Twin Oaks Ave in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights police said a suspect was barricaded in a house related to an assault on an officer. At some point, police fired their weapons.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Citrus Heights Police Department said, “the subject pointed a weapon at the officers again, and another officer-involved shooting just occurred.”

Police say the scene is being “stabilized” and first responders are treating the subject.

Officers have closed roadways near the incident. Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place as police conduct their investigation.

No other information has been released about the reported shooting.

This incident has turned into a barricaded subject related to an assault on an officer. There was an officer involved shooting. Hoping to bring this to a peaceful resolution.

***PIO Location is English Oak and Garry Oak — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) October 27, 2020

This is a developing story.