By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Citrus Heights News

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Garry Oak Drive and Twin Oaks Ave in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights police said a suspect was barricaded in a house related to an assault on an officer. At some point, police fired their weapons.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Citrus Heights Police Department said, “the subject pointed a weapon at the officers again, and another officer-involved shooting just occurred.”

Police say the scene is being “stabilized” and first responders are treating the subject.

Officers have closed roadways near the incident. Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place as police conduct their investigation. 

No other information has been released about the reported shooting.

This is a developing story. 

