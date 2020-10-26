SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We now know when the claw will be returning to Sacramento streets.

If you haven’t experienced autumn yet in the city of (many) trees yet, then you may not have seen the claw. It’s not a horror movie, or a pastry, rather, a tool Sacramento city crews use to scoop up piles of leaves. And, boy does it have a big job. During the months of November, December, and January alone, the claw and rear-loader trucks pick up 54 million pounds of leaves and yard waste, the city says.

The claw will be picking up leaves on November 1 and will continue to do so until January 24 of next year.

City recycling and solid waste division crews work up to six days a week, rain or shine, including holidays removing the leaves that fall so plentifully on our streets.

Starting Monday, residents can visit SacLeafSmart.org or check out the SacRecycle app to see when the claw will be in their neighborhood. The schedule will also show when the leaf piles were most recently collected.