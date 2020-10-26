ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Northern California’s largest school district has announced a plan to return to the classroom.

Elk Grove Unified School District says its in-person learning proposal is contingent on Sacramento County moving into the orange tier by next week. If that happens, pre-kindergarten through third grade will come back on November 17, followed by fourth through sixth-graders on December 8, and seventh grade through high schoolers on January 7.

If the county does not progress into the orange tier, all students will continue distance learning and the district will plan to reopen schools on January 4.

Other Sacramento County districts are also deciding when to return to in-person learning. San Juan Unified has set its start date for January 5, and Twin Rivers Unified School district plans to start back on campus on January 19.