SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are looking into what caused a two-alarm fire at an automotive shop in midtown Sacramento Monday morning.
The fire was first reported around 4:30 a.m. at 1118 18th street between K and L streets. Firefighters say a large amount of black smoke was seen coming from the back of Barber’s Shop Automotive when they arrived. The fire rose to two alarms as firefighters on-scene requested a second unit to help battle the blaze.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage caused to the shop has not been made known.
According to the shop’s website, they’ve been servicing Alfa Romeo, Lotus, and Volvo vehicles at the location since 1979.