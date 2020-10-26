  • CBS13On Air

PLACER COUNTY

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a grass fire in Placer County.

The fire burned approximately 56 acres in the area near North Dowd and Waltz roads in Placer County. Cal Fire and Placer County fire department firefighters responded to the scene to battle the grass fire.

According to Cal Fire, the Dowd Fire was caused by farm equipment.

Crews will remain on the scene of the fire to mop up and watch for hot spots for the next few hours. By 4:15 p.m., the fire was 50% contained.

This is a developing story.

