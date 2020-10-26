SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some schools in the foothills are temporarily closed due to power shutoffs caused by the high winds.
In Pollock Pines, Pinewood Elementary and Sierra Ridge School are closed.
Schools in the Pioneer Union School District are also closed. They’re expected to reopen Wednesday, with modified dismissal times. They include: Pioneer Elementary, Walt Tyler Elementary, and Mountain School, according to a statement from the school district.
Large parts of the state were left in the dark Monday as utilities tried to prevent spark wildfires caused by powerful winds and dangerously dry weather conditions.
More than 1 million people were expected to be in the dark during what officials have said could be the strongest wind event in California this year.
In the valley, northerly winds are expected to be sustained at 20-30 mph, while gusts will top 40-50 mph. In the mountains, winds are expected from the north at 25-30 mph, with gusts around 40-60 mph.