Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — A Sonora man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his sister last week.
Police say 27-year-old Joseph Quinn and his adult sister were arguing at a residence on Bonanza Street last Thursday around 4 p.m. The argument reportedly turned physical, with Quinn tackling and choking his sister before she got into a vehicle and crashed into a parked Jeep.
Quinn allegedly then dragged his sister from the vehicle, punching her and slamming her head against the concrete.
The victim was taken to Adventist Health with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Quinn was arrested and booked at the Tuolumne County Jail on a felony battery charge. His bail is set at $50,000.