FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a 300-acre grass fire in Suisun City near Walters Road and Highway 12.

According to Caltrans, Highway 12 was closed from Walters Road to Scally Road due to the fire. All lanes reopened by 4:30 p.m.

The Suisun City Fire Department says the 3-alarm vegetation fire started just before 2 p.m. on Peterson Road, east of Walters Road. By the time crews arrived on the scene, officials say the Peterson Fire was already more than five acres and being driven by at least 30 mph winds.

The fire is burning near the South Gate of Travis Air Force Base and Travis firefighters are assisting the Suisun City Fire Department, Fairfield Fire Department and Suisun Fire Protection District.

No homes are threatened and no evacuations are being ordered at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.