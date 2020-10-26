FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Strong overnight winds toppled trees in Fairfield. On Monday morning, crews were out cleaning up after a near calamity.

High winds knocked a tree on a parked car at Hawaii and Second streets in Fairfield.

“The electricity had shorted and then came back on real quick. Me and my friend Kathy were standing here on the front porch and she looked over and slowly watched that tree fall,” said Sisirena Flores.

She was glad nobody was injured.

“But after that, neighbors came out and got in their cars and moved them,” she said.

Just a few blocks away, police say a transformer was sparking, catching a tree on fire. Power outages were reported all over the city, which for the most part, was not slated for a Public Safety Power Shutoff, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Melody Zeigler said, “So when I came in this morning, there was no power here.”

Workers arriving at this Food Maxx on North Texas were in the dark for a few hours before it was back to business. But it was far from business as usual as landscaping crews worked to clear area roads.

Henry Costa said, ”There are branches everywhere, so much so, we had to drive out of the way. We had to veer off the road a little bit to get to our destination here.”

The wind whipped through neighborhoods leaving a bit of a mess.

“There’s garbage cans down the street. Garbage all over the road,” he said.

Residents say they have had about enough. They’ve lived through several PG&E shutoffs, unplanned power outages and all this during a pandemic.

“To hell with 20201” joked one woman.