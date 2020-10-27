SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Today is the day the US Postal Service is advising people to get their vote-by-mail ballots in.

Believe it or not, Tuesday marks just one week before Election Day.

In California, ballots being returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county elections office no later than 17 days after. However, post office officials urge people to mail completed ballots before Election Day.

Ballots in California can be returned by mailing it or by finding a drop box.

Some counties are also already offering early voting before Election Day at select polling places. Head to the county registrar’s office to see if and where early voting is offered.

On Election Day, people can drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at a polling place.