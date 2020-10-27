SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While the usual hustle and bustle of downtown Sacramento has slowed during the pandemic, some new faces can be seen roaming around the State Capitol and surrounding areas.

A few coyotes have been spotted playing on Capitol grounds and roaming along Capitol Mall in the past couple of weeks. One man took a video of a coyote chewing on a piece of wood near one of the Capitol entrance gates.

Sacramento Animal Control says they are not concerned about the coyotes and suspect they migrated to the area because there’s not as much traffic as usual. A local coyote expert has been tracking two of the animals at the Capitol and says they’re the same coyotes that were hanging out in a Midtown neighborhood this summer.

In June, CBS13 found that a family of three coyotes — a mother and two pups — made their home under a mound of dirt at 23rd and Capitol Avenue. The city’s animal control said these are urban coyotes and actually in their natural habitat.

The coyote expert says he went to four different homes to encourage the coyotes to leave the residential areas and they migrated to the Capitol.

Animal control said they don’t have any plans to move the coyotes, and have not received any complaints of the animals becoming aggressive. They are concerned about people feeding the wild animals and say the coyotes will become more accustomed to humans and potentially aggressive if they are fed.

