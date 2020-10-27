Coyote Spotted Playing At California State CapitolA few coyotes have been spotted playing on Capitol grounds and roaming along Capitol Mall in the past couple of weeks.

17 minutes ago

Feds Sending 12 Million COVID-19 Rapid Tests To CaliforniaRapid testing is coming to California. The federal government is sending 12 million of them to the state.

45 minutes ago

Auburn Couple Facing Eminent Domain Showdown With CaltransAn Auburn couple is fighting with Caltrans over the price of their property.

1 hour ago

Evening Forecast - Oct. 27, 2020Expect temperatures in the mid to upper-70s for the rest of the week.

1 hour ago

Elk Grove Students Could Return To School Soon If Sacramento County Moves Into Orange TierSacramento's largest school district could soon have an answer as to when they reopen.

2 hours ago