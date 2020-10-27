SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Another car crash happened in front of a popular restaurant in Downtown Sacramento Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened near Bangkok@12 Thai Restaurant, which sits at the intersection of 12th and I Streets. Barriers now sit in front of the restaurant to stop cars from smashing through the storefront.
Two cars were involved in the crash Tuesday afternoon and only minor injuries were reported. No one was transported to the hospital.
Last year, CBS13 spoke with the owner of Bangkok@12, Nancy Phupong after a car careened into her restaurant. Five months earlier, a similar crash happened, damaging the building.
The accident-prone intersection witnessed three wrecks in seven months last year.
In addition to the barriers in front of the stores, the city said it was considering red light cameras as an option to make the area safer.
