CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the wrong-way driver killed in a suspected DUI crash in Citrus Heights over the weekend.

Saturday morning, officers responded to a car that crashed into a pole near Auburn and Van Buren boulevards. Three people were inside the car; the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Citrus Heights police said, while the two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the driver was going down the wrong side of Auburn Boulevard just before crashing.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 48-year-old Earl Allen.

Investigators have said intoxication looked to be a factor in the crash.