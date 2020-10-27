YUBA CITY (CBS13) — One of Yuba City’s largest holiday celebrations has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nagar Kirtan Sikh Festival was scheduled for the first weekend of November. However, on Tuesday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced that the festival and parade had been canceled.

The festival, which often attracts tens of thousands of participants, joins a growing list of upcoming events around the region to be canceled over coronavirus restrictions.

Sutter County moved from the highest “Widespread” coronavirus alert tier down to “Substantial” earlier in October. However, this tier still only allows some non-essential indoor business operations, among other industries, to reopen.

As of Tuesday, according to the county’s numbers, there have been a total of 3,188 coronavirus cases as well as 22 deaths in Yuba and Sutter counties.