SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 40-year-old driver died in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon near the Sacramento International Airport.
According to the North Sacramento Area California Highway Patrol, a big rig failed to slow down and crashed into stopped traffic on southbound I-5 near Airport Blvd. The big rig collided with a maroon Chevrolet van, white Kia, and white Ram pickup truck.
CHP says multiple parties were taken to area hospitals with major injuries. The driver of the Kia died at the hospital Tuesday evening.
Officers say the driver of the big rig is cooperating with the investigation and they do not suspect intoxication as a factor in this crash.