$10,000 Reward Offered In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Fairfield WomanPolice are offering a $10,000 reward in a hit and run crash that left an 81-year-old woman dead in Fairfield.

35 minutes ago

Sonora Woman Killed In Suspected DUI CrashA 19-year-old was arrested for DUI Monday night after a fatal crash in Sonora that involved four children.

36 minutes ago

'Capitol Coyotes' Spotted Around Downtown SacramentoA few coyotes have been spotted playing on Capitol grounds and roaming along Capitol Mall in the past couple of weeks. One man took a video of a coyote chewing on a piece of wood near one of the Capitol entrance gates.

1 hour ago

Election Deputies Preparing To Keep Peace At PollsWe've already seen rallies interrupt voting sites and campaign signs set on fire in Northern California. It makes voter intimidation a very real concern this election season and is prompting county election offices to step up training in ways they've never done before.

2 hours ago

Placer Supervisors Vote To Rename 'Coon Street' To Raccoon StreetA Tahoe street name that many consider racist will be changed.

2 hours ago