ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Sacramento’s largest school district could soon have an answer as to when they reopen.

But it’s contingent on one factor — if and when Sacramento County sees a decrease in their positivity rate and case numbers.

Looking at campuses across Elk Grove, all signs seem to point toward ready for reopening with reminders to social distance and wear a face mask.

“A lot of people may feel oh it’s too soon, but as long as they’re taking proper precautions, it’s going to be a successful reopening,” Elk Grove parent Angela Roberts said.

Roberts is ready for her kids to return as soon as the district is done planning. But they’re still waiting on one thing. In order for some of the younger kids to get back to class, they need Sacramento County to move from the red tier to orange.

Parents like Avory Henry say it seems unlikely.

“I’m skeptical we’ll ever get to that point,” Henry said.

Under Elk Grove Unified’s latest announcement — his kids could return on December 8 if Sacramento County moves tiers. Even younger students could be back in class as soon as mid-November. It’s something he’s still unsure of for his kids.

“I’m always going to prioritize their health and safety over a reopening,” Henry said.

Though in Sacramento County, the metrics are not looking ready to move at this point. It appears the soonest they could drop tiers is November 10, putting it past the district’s original target date of turning orange by November 3.

Though a district spokesperson says that does not count them out.

“If it goes orange in November, there’s still some time with the academic calendar that makes sense to transition the little ones,” spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton said.

The area’s largest school district leaning on county metrics to make a change as parents eagerly await learning their student’s fate.

The district plans to discuss reopening at their meeting Wednesday. If Sacramento County doesn’t change tiers, they’ll plan to reopen in person after the holidays.

CBS13 reached out to the Elk Grove Educators Association, which provided us with a statement acknowledging concern from every side, and says the health and safety of students and teachers comes first. You can read the full statement below: