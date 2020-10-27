'Capitol Coyotes' Spotted Around Downtown SacramentoA few coyotes have been spotted playing on Capitol grounds and roaming along Capitol Mall in the past couple of weeks. One man took a video of a coyote chewing on a piece of wood near one of the Capitol entrance gates.

14 minutes ago

Election Deputies Preparing To Keep Peace At PollsWe've already seen rallies interrupt voting sites and campaign signs set on fire in Northern California. It makes voter intimidation a very real concern this election season and is prompting county election offices to step up training in ways they've never done before.

57 minutes ago

Placer Supervisors Vote To Rename 'Coon Street' To Raccoon StreetA Tahoe street name that many consider racist will be changed.

1 hour ago

Theme Parks Fight Back Against ShutdownAfter being shut down for more than seven months because of COVID-19, a consortium of California theme park operators is threatening to sue the state of California over guidelines they say could keep them closed at least until next summer.

1 hour ago

Sacramento-Area Voters “Feeling The Urgency” To Cast Their BallotCBS13 spoke with voters in the area with the lowest voter turnout in 2016, as well as the area with the highest support for President Trump in 2016.

1 hour ago