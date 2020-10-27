RIO VISTA (CBS13) — Firefighters battled an early morning fire in the Sacramento River Delta that started spreading rapidly.

The fire started early Tuesday morning near Highways 12 and 160. Multiple fires that were starting to spread rapidly were reported by the first crews to get on scene, prompting a two-alarm response.

In total, crews from Isleton, Montezuma, River Delta, Fairfield, Suisun City and Contra Costa County Fire responded to help.

Firefighters had contained the flames by around 3 a.m., Rio Vista Fire reported.

The fire knocked out some power lines in the area, but it appears all customers were back online by 6 a.m.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Highway 12 was also closed due to the fire response, but it has already been reopened.

It’s unclear, at this point, what started the fire.