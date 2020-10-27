ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two men are facing a slew of charges after officers allegedly found shoplifted items, cut catalytic converters, and drugs in their car after a traffic stop in Roseville last week.

Roseville police say, back on Oct. 21, a car that made an erratic lane change and ran a red light caught the attention of an officer.

The car was eventually pulled over on the northbound Highway 65 onramp. While going up to talk to the driver, the officer noticed that a piece of white paper was taped over the rear license plate. As the officer quickly found out, the paper was hiding the fact that the car’s tags had been expired since 2018.

As the officer started talking to the two men inside, he also noticed that clothing and shoes with security tags still attached were in the back seat of the car.

Police say the driver identified himself as 38-year-old Roberto Guzman while the passenger first tried to give a false name, but he was later identified as 34-year-old Alejandro Paz.

With Paz being wanted on felony warrants out of Sacramento, the car was searched. Items officers discovered included cut catalytic converters, portable saws, a floor jack, a jack stand, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and possible identity theft property.

Guzman and Paz have been arrested and booked into South Placer Jail. Both are facing various charges related to shoplifting, conspiracy, drugs and other crimes.