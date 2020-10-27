SONORA (CBS13) — A 19-year-old was arrested for DUI Monday night after a fatal crash in Sonora that involved four children.
According to Sonora Unit California Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old Sonora woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her four juvenile passengers, all under the age of 14, suffered major injuries. All four children were taken to UC Davis Medical Center by air ambulance for treatment.
CHP says the head-on crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday on Phoenix Lake Road near Bear Cub Drive. Augustus Matthew Marinovich, 19, reportedly lost control of his pickup truck and ran into the 1996 Suzuki SUV driven by the woman.
Officers say Marinovich suffered major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. He is facing vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.
