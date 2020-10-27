Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Sterling Shepard Returns As Giants Top OptionShepard returned to the lineup with a bang in Week 7 instantly regaining his chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones.

49ers Dominate Patriots In 33-6 WinJeff Wilson Jr.'s career-high three touchdowns and four interceptions by the defense led the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant 33-6 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Brady's 4 TD Passes Lead Bucs Past Raiders 45-20Tom Brady's four touchdown passes led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Kings Bring 'Rally The Vote' To Golden 1 Center As Arena Transformed Into Voting CenterGolden 1 Center is primarily known as the home of the Sacramento Kings, but with basketball season over and election season hitting its final stretch, the arena has been transformed into a voting center.