SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Domestic violence-related murders are on the rise in Stockton. In some cases, law enforcement says there was no history of domestic violence with police.

Cynthia is a warrior and a survivor. Her saving grace is My Sister’s House.

“I’m a survivor of attempted murder,” she said.

Her strength is fueled by who she is now after escaping a domestic violence relationship that she says almost took her life 15 years ago.

“We were on a boat, he strangled me and (put) his knee on my neck,” Cynthia described.

Traumatic domestic violence experiences are becoming more common. So far this year, domestic violence-related murders are up 450% in Stockton. There have been 11 this year compared to an average of two.

Homicides overall are also up. At this time last year, there were 29 now 41.

So what is contributing to the increase in violence? Stockton police say possibly the pandemic.

Calls for help are also on the rise. Beth Hassett, CEO of WEAVE, says its support line that typically gets 600 calls a month is now tracking closer to 800.

“There are so many extra pressures on already fragile relationships that I do worry we are going to continue to see a spike,” Hassett said.

Jenny Davidson CEO of Stand Up Placer says violence is leading to an increase in calls from police.

“As I interact with law enforcement, that’s all they are seeing is domestic violence after domestic violence,” Davidson said.

Bernadine Dickens, with the Women's Center-Youth & Family Services in Stockton, is an empowered survivor encouraging people to get away from their abuser and get help.

Bernadine Dickens, with the Women’s Center-Youth & Family Services in Stockton, is an empowered survivor encouraging people to get away from their abuser and get help.

“With people sheltered in place they were literally trapped with their abusers,” said Dickens. “Even if you could just get in the bathroom and turn on the shower and make that call.”

As for Cynthia, she spent time planning her escape until it became a reality. She says the trauma isn’t completely gone, but all that matters is she is still alive.

“I’m OK, I survived,” she said.

With more people working from home and distance learning, the pandemic has created some challenges for people trying to escape violence.

Advocacy groups are helping share ways people can get away to get help.

Stand Up Placer (https://www.standupplacer.org/) has started a crisis line chat to assist people trying to escape violence. Help is available 24 hours at (800) 575-5352.

My Sister’s House (http://www.my-sisters-house.org/) provides a safe haven for women and children. Its 24-hour multilingual helpline is (916) 428- 3271.

WEAVE (https://www.weaveinc.org/) also provides a support line at (916) 920-2952.

Women’s Center -Youth & Family Services (https://www.womenscenteryfs.org/) provides a place of healing for survivors. There are 24-hour helplines for domestic violence (209) 465- 4878, sexual assault (209) 465-4997 and Youth/human trafficking (209) 948- 1911.