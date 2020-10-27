DAVIS (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the pair who broke into a Davis marijuana dispensary.

On Tuesday, Davis police posted surveillance video of a recent incident where a suspect could be seen smashing the window of Kind Farma with a crowbar. A suspect in a blue hoodie is seen repeatedly smashing the window while a second suspect carrying a box stands back.

Police say the suspects managed to get into the business, but then got out only about 10 seconds later.

Nothing appears to have been taken, officers say.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The pair then took off in an older, black or gray SUV.

Davis police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects to leave them a tip at (530) 747-5400.