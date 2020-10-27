YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A 41-year-old Yuba City man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted for receipt of child pornography.

Prosecutors said federal agents had discovered, back in 2012, that Stephen Gordon Wood had made thousands of suspected child pornography images available over the internet through a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Agents also later found at least 792 images and 59 videos of child pornography on Wood’s laptop.

Wood had admitted to searching for and downloading child porn before he was arrested in 2013, the district attorney’s office said.

On Tuesday, US Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced that Wood had been sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for the charges. He will begin his sentence on Jan. 11, 2021.