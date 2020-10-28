FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police are offering a $10,000 reward in a hit and run crash that left an 81-year-old woman dead in Fairfield.

Namie Stewart was hit last Thursday on Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park.

Police do not have a description of the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit and request to speak with Sgt. Matt Thomas 707-428-7524.

A vigil was held for Stewart Sunday in Fairfield. The Solano County grandmother was known for her infectious smile and big personality.

“People wanted to glorify her, admire her, and it was a way for them to kind of help,” Cora Stewart, Namie’s daughter, said of the vigil. “So people put this together for us. They brought out the tables, the candles, the balloons. I didn’t have to do anything. People just wanted to be here, be helpful and just show love for her.”