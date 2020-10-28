TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies chased down a stolen-vehicle suspect in Tuolumne County over the weekend after he allegedly led them on a car chase.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the Junction Shopping Center in Sonora noticed a car pull into the parking space of closed businesses that, they say, was suspicious.

When deputies approached the car, the driver, 24-year-old Joshua Underwood of Stockton, sped off, nearly hitting one deputy head-on, they say.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Deputies pursued Underwood as speeds reached 80 mph on Highway 108. Joshua pulled off onto a dirt road at Camp Hope on Stockton Street. He then got out and ran. Deputies were able to chase down Underwood and take him into custody.

The car driven by Underwood was reported stolen out of Manteca.

He reportedly had burglary tools inside the car. He was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.