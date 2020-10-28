CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Firefighters say a building that once housed a Citrus Heights flower shop was damaged in an early morning fire.

Sacramento Metro Fire says their crews responded to the scene along the 8200 block of Auburn Boulevard a little after 12:30 a.m.

Flames were coming from the side of the building, firefighters say, where there were electrical wires into the structure. However, the flames soon also started spreading into the attic.

Crews were able to save most of the building, Metro Fire says.

The building was abandoned some time ago, firefighters say, but it used to be occupied by a florist. Crews did get reports that homeless people were using the building, prompting them to quickly search for any possible victims. No one was found, however, and no injuries have been reported.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.