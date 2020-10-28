DAVIS (CBS13) — A man is facing a possible added hate crime charge after a fight in Downtown Davis over the weekend.

Davis police say, back on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported fight in an alley near the 200 block of E Street. Apparently, two men had been in an argument that started when one asked the other to leave the area of his business.

The argument then escalated to a fight that got physical. At some point during the fight, police say the suspect – 45-year-old Corinth resident Michael Dean Ostland – allegedly made comments about the victim’s race. Police say those comments could possibly be categorized as a hate crime.

Ostland has been arrested while the other man suffered visible injuries, officers say.

Police say Ostland has been booked into Yolo County Jail on charges of criminal battery and a misdemeanor warrant. They have also forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office for possible added hate crime and false imprisonment charges.