ESPARTO (CBS13) — Officers say a Yolo County family’s home was destroyed after a driver apparently under the influence of marijuana crashed into it Tuesday night.

The crash happened a little after 9:30 a.m. in Esparto.

California Highway Patrol says their officers responded and quickly found that vehicle had nearly gone all the way through the house.

From photos at the scene, it appears the house suffered severe damage.

A family was home at the time, officers say, but no one was hurt.

The driver – whose name has not been released at this point – was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana.