NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed off of Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. off the westbound side of the free, west of Yuba Gap.

Vehicle off the roadway in the center divide on I-80 westbound west of Yuba Gap. Emergency personnel on scene. Slow and use caution. pic.twitter.com/SzSIvePmxq — CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) October 28, 2020

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car ended up down an embankment in the center divide of the freeway.

Emergency crews are now at the scene. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Drivers going through the area are being urged to slow down and use caution.