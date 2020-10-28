  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Gold Run, Interstate 80

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed off of Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. off the westbound side of the free, west of Yuba Gap.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car ended up down an embankment in the center divide of the freeway.

Emergency crews are now at the scene. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Drivers going through the area are being urged to slow down and use caution.

