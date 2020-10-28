LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi City Council candidate was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of money laundering.

Shakir Khan owns the American Smokers Club on Waterloo Road In Stockton. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has been investigating illegal internet gambling operations for months in the county.

Khan was arrested Wednesday on charges of money laundering and maintaining an illegal gambling premise in connection to his business.

The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the case.