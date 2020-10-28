STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in finding the man and woman suspected of conspiring to help steal over $80,000 from a Stockton gas station safe.

Back on Oct. 22, officers arrested a man suspected in the theft from a gas station along the 700 block of W. Eighth Street. Stockton police say the man was in communication with some co-conspirators when he managed to get into the safe and steal the cash.

The man told detectives that, after the heist, he drove to another gas station in Gustine and handed the cash over to another suspect.

That second suspect later met up with a woman and they left together in a Dodge Caravan, detectives say.

Detectives have not been able to identify the other suspects, but they believe they have ties to the Patterson or Gustine areas.

Police have not released the name of the suspect already arrested.

On Wednesday, surveillance footage of the woman and minivan she left in was released by Stockton police. Anyone who recognizes her or the vehicle is urged to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.