STOCKTON (CBS13) — Body camera footage has been released of last week’s incident where officers shot a Modesto homicide suspect at a Stockton park.

Modesto police officers investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead earlier in the month were led to Sherwood Park in Stockton on Oct. 20. There, they encountered suspect David Cummings, Jr.

Police say Cummings was still in the vehicle used during the earlier triple shooting.

The body camera footage reveals the tense seconds when officers confronted Cummings. Officers are seen pulling up to Cummings’ vehicle, then using a diversionary explosive device to try and distract him.

Cummings could then be seen getting out of his car to run. While not immediately visible in the footage, police say Cummings then pulls out a handgun – prompting the officers to open fire.

Less than 5 seconds passed between Cummings getting out and officers shooting.

The loaded gun Cummings had was the one also used in the earlier double homicide, police say. As captured in the body camera footage, it could be seen dropped on the ground just after officers shot him.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The rest of the footage shows officers handcuffing Cummings, then treating his wounds.

Cummings survived the shooting and will now be facing charges. Police note that Cummings had also been arrested for homicide back in 2011 for a quadruple shooting, but the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office ended up not filing charges. He had also recently finished a 64-month prison sentence, police say.

Watch the body camera video released by the Modesto Police Department above. (Viewer discretion is advised)