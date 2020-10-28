AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A 71-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection to a road rage incident on Highway 88 in late June.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, a female driver reported that an elderly man brandished a gun at her and her passengers after a road rage incident on Highway 88 near Pine Grove. Deputies identified the suspect as 71-year-old Thomas Michael Shea of West Point, California.

The Amador County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Shea’s arrest in September, and on Sunday an Amador County deputy spotted Shea and pulled him over.

Shea was taken into custody without incident, and the sheriff’s office said the deputy found suspected heroin and a loaded handgun in his vehicle. He was booked in the Amador County Jail and is being held on $1 million bail.