SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say one person was killed and four others were hurt in a three-car crash near North Highlands early Wednesday morning.

Just before the crash, California Highway Patrol says deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department had tried to pull over an Audi along Auburn Boulevard, west of Watt Avenue. The Audi sped up Watt Avenue and went out of sight of deputies.

A couple minutes later, around 1:20 a.m., that Audi then crashed into two other vehicles the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues.

CHP says a passenger in the Audi was killed in the crash; the driver also suffered major injuries. The occupants of the other two vehicles hit suffered only minor injuries, officers say.

Exactly why deputies were originally trying to pull the Audi over is unclear at this point.

The name of the person who died has not been released.