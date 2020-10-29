Comments
ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting left two people hurt in Arden Arcade late Wednesday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 2300 block of Loma Vista Drive to investigate a report of multiple gunshots fired.
Minutes after getting the report, two gunshot victims – both men – showed up at a nearby hospital.
One of the victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening, deputies say. The extent of the other shooting victim’s injuries are unclear.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation.
No suspect information has been released at this point.