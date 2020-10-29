AUBURN (CBS13) — A woman in Auburn is facing multiple fraud charges after allegedly submitting a fraudulent insurance claim, stealing social security numbers and working under an alias.

Police say 52-year-old Linda Heinold pretended to be a member of the Auburn Fire Department and submitted a fraudulent claim for $30,000. While investigating the claim, detectives found that Heinold had been using multiple people’s social security numbers, a fake driver’s license and other stolen personal information to make purchases and find a job.

Under the alias Vallie Light, police say Heinold became an apartment manager at a senior living complex on Mikkelsen Drive.

Heinold was booked into the Placer County Jail Tuesday for insurance fraud, identity theft, and forgery. She has since been released on $20,000 bond.

The Auburn Police Department is asking anyone who feels they may have been victimized by “Vallie Light” to contact Detective Adam Cline at 530-823-4237 ext. 207.

