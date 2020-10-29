SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Work is now officially complete on the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct project, Caltrans announced on Thursday.
Work on the project started last spring and prompted several full closures of Highway 50.
Work on the U.S. Highway 50 Echo Summit replacement project is now complete! @Way2Tahoe @TahoeRoads pic.twitter.com/XjBu2GrzVA
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 29, 2020
The cost of the project was $14.1 million. Crews replaced the old bridge, which had been built in 1939, with a new structure that now meets all current safety and seismic standards.
Sparks, Nevada-based company Q&D Construction was the primary contractor, Caltrans says.
Crews managed to complete the work that prompted a full closure of Highway 50 five days ahead of schedule.
A large chunk of the funding to replace the bridge came from SB1 funds.