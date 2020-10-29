FOLSOM (CBS13) — Detectives have released a sketch of the suspect wanted after a dispute over the right-of-way turned violent on a trail in Folsom last month.
Back on Sept. 20, officers say a jogger was beaten while on the Willow Creek Trail.
RELATED: Man Suffers Broken Jaw After Right Of Way Dispute Along Folsom Trail
The jogger reported that he was running on the trail when he was confronted by a man and woman riding on beach cruiser bicycles. A fight over allegedly over the right-of-way soon followed.
As the jogger told CBS13, he tried running away, but that’s when the man attacked. The woman also allegedly threw a large rock at him.
The jogger was knocked unconscious. A mystery person who happened upon the scene then called 911 and got help.
On Thursday, the Folsom Police Department released a sketch of the man wanted for the attack. The pair was last seen heading east on the Humbug Willow Creek Trail.
Investigators believe the pair either live or frequent the area of Oak Avenue Parkway.
Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call Folsom police detectives at (916) 461-6474.