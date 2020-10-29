Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead in an Arden-Arcade area apartment on Wednesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced.
The 38-year-old victim was found dead shortly after 10 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wyda Way, just east of Arden Fair Mall.
Investigators said they could not immediately identify a cause of death but, through interviews and gathered evidence, they identified 37-year-old Eugene Leal as a suspect.
Deputies arrested Leal on suspicion of murder did not release any further information regarding the circumstances of the victim’s death.
Leal was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and authorities said there are no remaining outstanding suspects.