SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was found guilty Thursday of attacking a woman with two machetes in Suisun City in May.

A Solano County Jury found defendant Michael Garnsey guilty of mayhem, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, attempting to dissuade a witness and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

According to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, Garnsey attacked a female victim with two machetes on May 8 in Suisun City. Officials said the two had a brief verbal exchange, and as the victim walked away someone yelled “watch out” because Garnsey was moving toward her with the weapons.

The victim suffered “severe, permanent, and disfiguring injuries,” the DA’s office said. Garnsey was arrested shortly after running from the scene and stashing the machetes at a nearby residence.

The DA’s office says he tried to dissuade the victim from speaking in court, but she testified at his trial.

Garnsey is set to be sentenced on November 19. He remains in custody without bail.

More from CBS Sacramento: