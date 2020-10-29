NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A naked driver involved in a crash on Interstate 5 in North Sacramento is under suspicion of a DUI, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on southbound I-5 near the Highway 99 connector.

At around 12:40 p.m., the CHP said southbound I-5 would be closed in the area as authorities remove the vehicle. The lanes were expected to be reopened within an hour from then.

The driver, an adult man, was the only person in the vehicle and was found naked with minor injuries, authorities said.

The CHP said he was taken to the hospital and is being investigated under suspicion of a DUI.

No further information was released.