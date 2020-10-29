  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
arson, Sacramento News, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a string of suspicious dumpster fires in south Sacramento early Thursday morning.

Sacramento Metro Fire confirms that at least seven dumpster fires were started between 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. All the fires were within the Stockton Boulevard, Florin Road and 65th Street area.

It doesn’t appear that any of the fires caused much damage.

According to witnesses, the suspect appears to be a man about 6-feet tall who was wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts. He was reportedly riding a silver bicycle.



Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is urged to call the Arson Tip Line at (916) 859-3775.

