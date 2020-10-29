SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a string of suspicious dumpster fires in south Sacramento early Thursday morning.
Sacramento Metro Fire confirms that at least seven dumpster fires were started between 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. All the fires were within the Stockton Boulevard, Florin Road and 65th Street area.
The Arson Tip Line is (916) 859-3775 & information can be provided anonymously. Based on witness reports, Investigators are looking searching the area for an approximately 6 ft tall hispanic or black male adult wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts, & riding a silver bicycle.
It doesn’t appear that any of the fires caused much damage.
According to witnesses, the suspect appears to be a man about 6-feet tall who was wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts. He was reportedly riding a silver bicycle.
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is urged to call the Arson Tip Line at (916) 859-3775.